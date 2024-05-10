EAM Jaishankar Reiterates 'Neighbourhood first', India-Maldives Partnership To Take Off Again? - 5 Points

New Delhi: Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer meets EAM S Jaishankar in his first official visit to India. Zameer's trip to India coincides with our country's tense relations with Maldives during President Mohamed Muizzu's administration.

"As close and proximate neighbours, the development of our ties is obviously based on mutual interests and reciprocal sensitivity," the external affairs minister said in his opening remarks in his meeting with Zameer here.

Restoring India-Maldives Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized that the foundation of their ties is rooted in mutual interests and sensitivity, aligning with India's Neighbourhood First policy and SAGAR vision. "I hope that our meeting today will enable us to strengthen the convergence of our perspectives in various domains," Jaishankar said.

The Strained Relationship

Jaishankar's remarks were made amidst a recent decline in bilateral relations following the assumption of pro-China president Mohamed Muizzu's presidency six months ago. The strain in relations escalated as Muizzu insisted on the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives. India has largely withdrawn its military personnel, with Muizzu setting a deadline of May 10 for complete withdrawal.

'Won't Be Repeated'

In an interview with ANI, Maldivian Foreign Minister Zameer reiterated the government's stance, stating, "I think if you have seen, like you said, we have said that it's not the stand of the government or it's not the view of the government. And we believe it shouldn't have been done. And then we are taking proper action to make sure that this don't repeat."

India's Assistance To Maldives So Far

Jaishankar pointed out India's significant developmental assistance to the Maldives. It has spanned over infrastructure, social initiatives, medical services, and financial support. EAM reminded Maldives counterpart about India's role as a First Responder and its contributions to Maldives' security and well-being through various collaborative efforts.

Deepening Future Ties

The two foreign ministers engaged in extensive discussions on bilateral ties and regional security matters. Both sides collaborated to ensure the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms providing humanitarian and medical services in the Maldives."India has been a key provider of development assistance to the Maldives. Our projects have benefited the people of your country; contributed to the quality of life," he said.

"They range from infrastructure projects and social initiatives to medical evacuation and health facilities," Jaishankar said. "We have also extended financial support on favourable terms in the past. India has been a First Responder on numerous occasions for Maldives," he said. "Our cooperation has also enhanced the security and well-being of your country through shared activities, equipment provisioning, capacity building and training," Jaishankar added.

The meeting between Jaishankar and Zameer emphasized the commitment to deepen bilateral cooperation and highlighted India's support for the socioeconomic development of the Maldives.