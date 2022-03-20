हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India-Austria Talks

EAM S Jaishankar holds 'fruitful' talks with Austrian foreign minister

  


Image credit: Twitter/Dr S Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday (March 20) held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg covering a range of issues including bilateral economic ties as well as the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In a tweet, Jaishankar described the discussions as "fruitful" and said new bilateral economic possibilities were identified.
Schallenberg arrived in India on Saturday on a three-day visit.

"An interesting evening with Austrian FM @a_schallenberg who spent his early years in New Delhi. Appreciated his insights on India's progress in the last decade," Jaishankar said on Twitter. (sic)

"Held wide ranging & fruitful discussions. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation & identified new economic possibilities," he said.

On his part, Schallenberg said regional security issues including the situation in Indo-Pacific and the global implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine figured in the talks.

"Thanks to my Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar for the excellent discussion on further strengthening our bilateral relations and economic cooperation. Also spoke about regional security issues, incl. In the #IndoPacific, and the global implications of #Russia's war in #Ukraine," he tweeted. (sic)

Austria, a member of the European Union since 1995, is an important link for India in its relationship with Europe, especially with countries of central and Eastern Europe. 

