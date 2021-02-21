EAM S Jaishankar signs USD 50 million defence LoC agreement to boost maritime capabilities of Maldives

Male: India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said here on Sunday, as the Centre signed a USD 50 million defence Line of Credit agreement with the island nation to facilitate capability building in the maritime domain.

Jaishnakar, who is in the Maldives on a two-day visit, held discussions with Maldivian Defence Minister Mariya Didi.

"Cordial meeting with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi . Useful exchange on our defence cooperation. India will always be a reliable security partner for the Maldives," he said in post on social media.

"Glad to sign with Defence Minister @MariyaDidi the UTF Harbour Project agreement. Will strengthen Maldivian Coast Guard capability and facilitate regional HADR efforts. Partners in development, partners in security," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday (February 20) handed over 1 lakh additional doses of the made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine to the Maldives. The Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Ahmed Naseem received the coronavirus vaccine.

S Jaishankar also interacted with Abdulla Shahid and said that 'an extraordinarily deep partnership' between India and the Maldives was reaffirmed during the meeting.

