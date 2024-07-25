Earthquake Jolts Haryana’s Faridabad, Tremors Felt Across Delhi-NCR

Haryana Earthquake: Earthquake tremors were felt in Faridabad and surrounding areas of Haryana on Thursday, July 25. The National Center for Seismology reported, "An earthquake of magnitude 2.4 struck Faridabad, Haryana at 10:54 am." No casualties have been reported.

The National Center for Seismology, the central agency under the Union government responsible for monitoring seismic activity in the country, confirmed the event. Earlier this year, in April, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Sirsa region of Haryana.