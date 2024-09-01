Earthquake Of Magnitude 3 Hits Noklak In Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude three hit the town of Noklak in Nagaland on Sunday early morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

NCS shared a post X and that the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Noklak area at a depth of 10 kilometres around 3:36 am.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 01/09/2024 03:36:39 IST, Lat: 26.24 N, Long: 95.03 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Noklak, Nagaland," NCS said in a post on platform X.

Further details are still awaited.

On August 20, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was at a latitude of 34.17° North and a longitude of 74.16° East, with a depth of 5 kilometres.