Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2786084https://zeenews.india.com/india/earthquake-of-magnitude-3-hits-noklak-in-nagaland-2786084.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3 Hits Noklak In Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude 3 hit the town of Noklak in Nagaland on Sunday early morning.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 01, 2024, 06:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3 Hits Noklak In Nagaland

An earthquake of magnitude three hit the town of Noklak in Nagaland on Sunday early morning, as reported by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

 

NCS shared a post X and that the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the Noklak area at a depth of 10 kilometres around 3:36 am.

"EQ of M: 3.0, On: 01/09/2024 03:36:39 IST, Lat: 26.24 N, Long: 95.03 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Noklak, Nagaland," NCS said in a post on platform X.

Further details are still awaited.

On August 20, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the earthquake's epicentre was at a latitude of 34.17° North and a longitude of 74.16° East, with a depth of 5 kilometres.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Emotional video of friendship between kidnapper and child goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Jama Masjid not a national heritage?
DNA Video
DNA: Army's mission 'All out' in Kashmir before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is Bangladesh plotting against India?
DNA Video
DNA: Demand to encounter wolves in UP
DNA Video
DNA: Air Force rescues man in flood, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Why is BJP changing names of railway stations in Amethi?
DNA Video
DNA: CM Mamata threatens amid 'Bengal Bandh' violence
DNA Video
DNA: Will the division of castes start from JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahmani released on bail in Bangladesh