हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttarakhand earthquake

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Uttarakhand, no casualties reported

The National Center for Seismology reviewed the earthquake and confirmed it 44km north northwest of Joshimath in Chamoli District.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Uttarakhand, no casualties reported
The Interactive Map of the earthquake (Credits: National Center for Seismology)

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shook Uttarakhand on Monday (May 24, 2021) with tremors being felt in various districts including Chamoli, Pauri, Garhwal and Dehradun.

The National Center for Seismology reviewed the earthquake and said it took place at 12:31 AM, 44km north northwest of Joshimath in Chamoli District.

The epicentre was 22 km deep at 30.94 (latitude) - 79.44 (longitude). As per the latest information, no casualties have been reported yet.

Recently, due to the after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae, the heavy rains for two consecutive days in Chamoli had caused landslides that led to the closure of the Badrinath highway from three points.

Two glacier bursts, one near Badrinath, were also reported. However, there have been no casualties so far. 
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttarakhand earthquakeEarthquakeChamoliJoshimath
Next
Story

CBSE Class 12 board exams may be held in July, results in one month if COVID cases decline: UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

Must Watch

PT2M29S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day