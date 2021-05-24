Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Uttarakhand, no casualties reported

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 shook Uttarakhand on Monday (May 24, 2021) with tremors being felt in various districts including Chamoli, Pauri, Garhwal and Dehradun.

The National Center for Seismology reviewed the earthquake and said it took place at 12:31 AM, 44km north northwest of Joshimath in Chamoli District.

The epicentre was 22 km deep at 30.94 (latitude) - 79.44 (longitude). As per the latest information, no casualties have been reported yet.

Recently, due to the after-effects of Cyclone Tauktae, the heavy rains for two consecutive days in Chamoli had caused landslides that led to the closure of the Badrinath highway from three points.

Two glacier bursts, one near Badrinath, were also reported. However, there have been no casualties so far.



