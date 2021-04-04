Easter 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi extend greetings

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (April 4, 2021) extended greetings on the occasion of Easter.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to his official Twitter account and expressed, "Easter greetings to all! The resurrection of Jesus Christ, celebrated across the world, gives us hope and happiness; reaffirms our faith in innate goodness of humanity."

He added, "May the teachings of Jesus Christ strengthen the bonds of love, affection and harmony in our society!"

Prime Minister Modi posted on the micro-blogging platform, "Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world."

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended greetings and said thar the occasion should be celebrated by being compassionate towards all human beings.

Conveying his greetings on the occasion, Naidu expressed that Jesus Christ illuminated the path of salvation for humanity through love, peace, compassion and forgiveness.

"Let us celebrate Easter by being compassionate towards all human beings. May this festival bring good health, peace and harmony in our lives," he said in a message.

For those who don't know, Easter, a Christian festival, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead. It is also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday.