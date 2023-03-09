ED Arrests Manish Sisodia On Money Laundering Charges In Delhi Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges linked to excise policy case, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying. Sisodia'a arrest comes a day before the hearing on his bail plea on March 10. Earlier on March 4, Sisodia in his bail plea, had mentioned the festival of Holi and his wife's health as the primary reasons to grant bail. Earlier today, ED began the second round of questioning of Sisodia at the Tihar Jail here in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, officials said. The federal probe agency had recorded the statement of the 51-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for the first time on March 7 for about five hours.

Former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia arrested by Enforcement Directorate in liquor policy case: Sources



Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in the case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). The Special Judge MK Nagpal on March 6 remanded Sisodia to 14 days in judicial custody.

The ED obtained a local court's permission to question the politician, who till recently was the deputy CM of Delhi, in cell number 1 of the jail.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers, who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was later scrapped and the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe following which the ED booked a case against the same accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).