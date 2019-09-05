ED, CBI to approach Delhi High Court against trial court order in Aircel-Maxis case

It seems that trouble for jailed former Union finance minister P Chidambaram is going to increase in the coming days as both ED and CBI have decided to approach the Delhi High Court challenging the trial court order in Aircel-Maxis case

It is to be noted that Chidambaram and his son Karti were granted bail in this case on Thursday by district judge O P Saini. Sources told Zee Media that both ED and CBI believe that they have strong against Chidambaram and Karti and this is the reason why these probe agencies have decided to challenge the order in upper court.

Chidambaram and Karti were granted bail on the condition of furnishing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount each. The court categorically mentioned that this is a conditional bail with the direction that since the investigation is still going on, both of them will be available as and when required. They shall not influence witnesses, tamper with evidence and not leave the country without permission, ordered the court.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to judicial custody till September 19 in the INX Media case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The verdict means that the senior Congress leader will have to remain behind bars at Delhi's Tihar Jail till September 19. Earlier on Thursday, Chidambaram was produced before the court by CBI after the end of his 15-day remand.

Minutes after the court pronounced its verdict, Chidambaram filed an application before the court seeking direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody, medicines and spectacles. The court allowed his application and ordered the authorities to provide separate cell to him with adequate security.

Chidambaram will be lodged at Jail No 7 in Tihar. Sources at Tihar Jail said that the 72-year-old Congress leader will spend his time behind bars like an ordinary prison and will have to follow the jail manual. Tihar officials said that Jail 7 is for economic offence and other minor offences and this is the reason why it has been decided to keep Chidambaram there.

The court, however, ordered the jail authorities to keep Chidambaram in a separate cell with western toilet facility. The court also said that the former Union finance minister should be given access to his medicines.