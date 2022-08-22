New Delhi: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is on a four-day visit to Australia to strengthen India-Australia ties and explore the connection, collaboration and cooperation aspects in education and skill development. Today, Honorable Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan co-chaired the 6th meeting of the Australia-India Education Council with Jason Clare Minister for Education and Youth of Australia. Both leaders agreed to strengthen the bilateral relations in education, skilling and research.

Minister Pradhan also emphasized on National Education Policy of India 2020 focus on mutual engagements, particularly in internationalisation of education, capacity building in skill development and in enhancing two-way student & institute mobility.

He invited the Australian Education Minister Jason Clare team to hold the 7th meeting of the AIEC in India next year.

Education Minister Pradhan also visited Homebush West Public School in the New South Wales state, where he was joined by Sarah Mitchell, Sally Sitou and other Australian Minsters.

At AIEC 2022, apart from talks of collaboration, Minster Dharmendra Pradhan also raised the issue of the numerous pending student visas to his Australian counterpart, Minster Jason Clare. “I raised the issue of pending visas of Indian students going to Australia as well as areas our countries can work together,” stated Pradhan.

Minister Pradhan also interacted with the students & teachers,and got insights on school excellence frameworks and best practices in universalising early childhood education in NSW. He also suggested Shri suggested that the best practices in early education and digital learning at New South Wales can be implemented in India, to make early childhood care and education equitable and accessible, and for strengthening childhood care frameworks.