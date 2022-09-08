‘Education, skill development pillars of Indo-US relationship’: Dharmendra Pradhan on India Ideas Summit

New Delhi: Emphasizing greater academic and research collaboration between India and the US, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said education and skill development are important pillars of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, on Thursday participated in the India Ideas Summit organised by the US-India Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, International Affairs, South Asia.

The theme of the event was "Maximising the Next 75 years of US-India Prosperity." CEOs and top management of American companies were present at the occasion. Speaking about India-US relations, Pradhan said, "India and the US have similar societies and shared values. Education and Skill development are important pillars of Indo-US relations."He called for greater academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both countries for offering twinning, joint degrees and dual degree programs.

He also emphasised strengthening collaboration in the areas of research and skill development While interacting with the captains of industry. Pradhan outlined India`s vision in the education and skill development sector.

Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, he elaborated on its role in empowering 21st-century learners and building a vibrant, future-ready workforce. Speaking about NEP`s focus on the internationalization of education, the minister called upon American institutions and companies to partner with India in the rapidly transforming education and skilling landscape.

A growing digital economy, aspirational population, a knowledge-based society and policy reforms are creating unprecedented opportunities in India, he further added.

Speaking about skilling, he said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking great efforts in skilling, reskilling and upskilling its youth. "India has a large, young and educated population who are an asset to any industry globally if they are provided focused training and capacity building as per industry requirement," he added. Pradhan further said that India is positioned favourably mainly due to its demographic advantage and various skilling initiatives.