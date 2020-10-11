Eight Indian beaches get International Blue Flag Certification

New Delhi: Eight Indian beaches have got an International Blue Flag Certification, said Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Sunday (October 11, 2020).

The Blue Flag is reportedly a certification that a beach, marina or sustainable boating tourism operator meets its standards.

"Proud moment for India; all 8 beaches recommended by government gets coveted International Blue Flag Certification. An outstanding feat, as no BLUE FLAG nation has ever been awarded for 8 beaches in a single attempt," tweeted Javadekar.

The beaches that have been awarded the Blue Flag are Shivrajpur (Gujarat), Ghoghla (Diu), Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka), Kappad (Kerala), Rushikonda (Andhra Pradesh), Golden (Odisha) and Radhanagar (Andaman & Nicobar Islands).

Shivrajpur (Dwarka-Gujarat)

Ghoghla (Diu)

Kasarkod and Padubidri (Karnataka)

Kappad (Kerala)

Rushikonda (AP)

Golden Beach (Odisha) and

Radhanagar (A&N Islands). An outstanding feat, as no #BLUEFLAG nation has ever been awarded for 8 beaches in a single attempt. — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 11, 2020

It has been awarded by an International Jury comprising of eminent members like United Nations Environment Programme, World Tourism Organization, Foundation for Environmental Education and International Union for Conservation of Nature.

India has also been awarded the 3rd prize by the International Jury under the 'International Best Practices' for pollution control in coastal regions.

Japan, South Korea and UAE are the only other Asian nations who have been conferred with a couple of Blue Flag beaches, however, in a time frame of about 5 to 6 years!

India is now in the league of 50 'BLUE FLAG' countries and is planning to take this journey forward to 100 such beaches in the country in the next five years.

Live TV