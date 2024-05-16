Eight Killed As Jeep Collides With Unidentified Vehicle In Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore late at night on Wednesday, eight people were killed in a vehicle collision. One person sustained an injury as a jeep collided with an unknown vehicle near Ghatabillod on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway. The driver of the anonymous vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

The victims were travelling to Guna when their SUV crashed into an unidentified vehicle. They were on a four-lane highway at the time of the accident. One of the individuals killed in the accident is a police constable.

"We received information about a Bolero car accident on the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway in Betwa Police Station limits. There were nine people in the vehicle, and eight of them were killed. All the people were going towards Guna," DSP (rural) Umakant Chaudhary told ANI.

He added that the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi, the collision happened near the Indore-Ahmedabad Highway. He informed that eight people have been confirmed dead, while the injured person has been rushed to the hospital.

Dwivedi said, “The driver of the unidentified vehicle is on a run following the incident.”