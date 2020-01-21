Eight tourists from Kerala found dead in Nepal hotel room, probe on

In a shocking incident, at least eight tourists from Kerala were found dead in a hotel room of a resort in Daman of Makwanpur district in Nepal. According to the initial probe, the tourists were using a gas heater in the room and suffocation might have caused their death. However, the names of the deceased are yet to be identified.

Following this incident, SP Sushil Singh Rathore of District Police Office, Makwanpur said, "We are yet to identify the name of the deceased. They were using a gas heater in the room, suffocation might have caused their death."

Live TV

Speaking on this, the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Nepal. An autopsy of the bodies will be done and they will be brought to Kerala on Wednesday (January 22). "Based on the direction of Kerala CM, the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) is in touch with the Indian Embassy in Nepal. It is expected that after an autopsy, the bodies will be brought to Kerala tomorrow," said a statement.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his ministry to intervene for rendering assistance to families of the eight people.