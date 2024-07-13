'Ek Raat Rukne Ka Kya Logi', Sexual Harassment Behind CISF Officer Getting Slapped? - Video

The incident involving a SpiceJet Airlines employee who reportedly slapped an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Jaipur Airport in Rajasthan has escalated further.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the SpiceJet staff said, “I report for duty at the same time. Like every day, at 4:30am on 11th July, I was doing my work when ASI Giriraj Prasad came and said, ‘Give us a chance to take care of you (Humey bhi apna seva-paani ka mauka do)’. Then, when I asked him to call a lady constable for frisking. He again said, 'How much money will you charge for a night (Ek raat rukne ka kya logi)'.”

The staff member added, “He said, ‘Listen to me, you'll feel better. Your work will get done quickly.’ I told him that I would file a police complaint against you to which he said ‘You can’t do anything to me. I have seen a lot of women like you, I'll get you fired. (Tumhare jaisi bazaaru aurat maine bohot dekhi hai, tumhey naukri se nikalwa dunga.)'”

A viral video showed a female SpiceJet employee slapping CISF ASI Giriraj Prasad at Jaipur Airport on Thursday, following a heated argument between the two. In a conversation with ANI on Friday, Advocate Deepak Chouhan said, "The SpiceJet employee has been arrested. She was sexually harassed by the CISF ASI at Jaipur Airport. Abusive words were used against her, which caused her to lose her cool and slap the CISF officer. This was her natural response to the incident."

According to the report provided by ASI Prasad, the crew member reached the airport at 4 in the morning. During this time, he was also on duty at the airport. He said that the crew member tried to enter without going through a security check, and he stopped her, asking her to undergo screening.