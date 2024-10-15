Advertisement
Election Commission Announces Bye-Poll Dates For 48 Assembly Seats, 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies

The Election Commission said that voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in single phase on November 20 while Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases - November 13 and November 20. 

Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the election dates not only for Maharashtra and Jharkhand but also for the 48 assembly constituencies and 2 Parliamentary seats spread across 15 states.This also includes 9 out of the 10 vacant assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission said that voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in single phase on November 20 while Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

While most of these seats fell vacant due to the resignation of the sitting legislators, the Nanded Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra fell vacant due to the death of MP Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao, two seats of Rajasthan - the Ramgarh assembly constituency fell vacant due to the death of MLA Zubair Khan and Salumber seat due to the death of the MLA Amrit Lal Meena.

The Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant due to the death of MLA Shailarani Rawat. The Sishamau assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh fell vacant due to the disqualification of MLA Haji Irfan Solanki following his conviction in a case.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following resignation of Rahul Gandhi who was also elected from the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Name of State

No. and Name of AC/PC

Reason of Vacancy

Assam

11-Dholai (SC) AC

Resignation of Parimal Suklabaidya

 

31-Sidli (ST) AC

Resignation of Joyanta Basumatary

 

32-Bongaigaon AC

Resignation of Phani Bhusan Choudhury

 

77-Behali AC

Resignation of Ranjit Dutta

 

88-Samaguri AC

Resignation of Rakibul Hussain

Bihar

196-Tarari AC

Resignation of Sudama Prasad

 

203-Ramgarh AC

Resignation of Sudhakar Singh

 

227-Imamganj (SC) AC

Resignation of Jitan Ram Manjhi

 

232-Belaganj AC

Resignation of Surendra Prasad Yadav

Chhattisgarh

51-Raipur City South AC

Resignation of Brijmohan Agrawal

Gujarat

7-Vav AC

Resignation of Geniben Nagaji Thakor

Karnataka

83-Shiggaon AC

Resignation of Basavaraj Bommai

 

95-Sandur (ST) AC

Resignation of E Tukaram

 

185-Channapatna AC

Resignation of H D Kumaraswamy

Kerala

56-Palakkad AC

Resignation of Shafi Parambil

 

61-Chelakkara (SC) AC

Resignation of K. Radhakrishnan

 

4-Wayanad PC

Resignation of Rahul Gandhi

Madhya Pradesh

156-Budhni AC

Resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan

 

02-Vijaypur AC

Resignation of Ramnivas Rawat

Maharashtra

16-Nanded PC

Death of Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao

Meghalaya

56-Gambegre (ST) AC

Resignation of Saleng A. Sangma

Punjab

10-Dera Baba Nanak AC

Resignation of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa

 

44-Chabbewal (SC) AC

Resignation of Dr. Raj Kumar

 

84-Gidderbaha AC

Resignation of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

 

103-Barnala AC

Resignation of Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Rajasthan

27-Jhunjhunu AC

Resignation of Brijendra Singh Ola

 

67-Ramgarh AC

Death of Zubair Khan

 

88-Dausa AC

Resignation of Murari Lal Meena

 

97-Deoli-Uniara AC

Resignation of Harish Chandra Meena

 

110-Khinwsar AC

Resignation of Hanuman Beniwal

 

156-Salumber (ST) AC

Death of Amrit Lal Meena

 

161-Chorasi (ST) AC

Resignation of Rajkumar Roat

Sikkim

07-Soreng-Chakung AC

Resignation of P.S. Tamang

 

11-Namchi-Singhithang AC

Resignation of Krishna Kumari Rai

Uttar Pradesh

16-Meerapur AC

Resignation of Chandan Chauhan

 

29-Kundarki AC

Resignation of Zia Ur Rehman

 

56-Ghaziabad AC

Resignation of Atul Garg

 

71-Khair (SC) AC

Resignation of Anoop Singh alias Anoop Pradhan Balmiki

 

110-Karhal AC

Resignation of Akhilesh Yadav

 

213-Sishamau AC

Disqualification of Haji Irfan Solanki

 

256-Phulpur AC

Resignation of Praveen Patel

 

277-Katehari AC

Resignation of Lalji Verma

 

397-Majhawan AC

Resignation of Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind

Uttarakhand

07-Kedarnath AC

Death of Shailarani Rawat

West Bengal

6-Sitai (SC) AC

Resignation of Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia

 

14-Madarihat (ST) AC

Resignation of Manoj Tigga

 

104-Naihati AC

Resignation of Partha Bhowmick

 

121-Haroa AC

Resignation of SK Nurul Islam

 

236- Medinipur AC

Resignation of June Maliah

 

251-Taldangra AC

Resignation of Arup Chakraborty

The voting for all bye-elections, except in Nanded PC Maharashtra and Kedarnath AC of Uttarakhand, will take place on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. The voting for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and Kedarnath assembly seat will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

