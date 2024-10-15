Election Commission Announces Bye-Poll Dates For 48 Assembly Seats, 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the election dates not only for Maharashtra and Jharkhand but also for the 48 assembly constituencies and 2 Parliamentary seats spread across 15 states.This also includes 9 out of the 10 vacant assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.

The Election Commission said that voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in single phase on November 20 while Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

While most of these seats fell vacant due to the resignation of the sitting legislators, the Nanded Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra fell vacant due to the death of MP Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao, two seats of Rajasthan - the Ramgarh assembly constituency fell vacant due to the death of MLA Zubair Khan and Salumber seat due to the death of the MLA Amrit Lal Meena.

The Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant due to the death of MLA Shailarani Rawat. The Sishamau assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh fell vacant due to the disqualification of MLA Haji Irfan Solanki following his conviction in a case.

The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following resignation of Rahul Gandhi who was also elected from the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Name of State No. and Name of AC/PC Reason of Vacancy Assam 11-Dholai (SC) AC Resignation of Parimal Suklabaidya 31-Sidli (ST) AC Resignation of Joyanta Basumatary 32-Bongaigaon AC Resignation of Phani Bhusan Choudhury 77-Behali AC Resignation of Ranjit Dutta 88-Samaguri AC Resignation of Rakibul Hussain Bihar 196-Tarari AC Resignation of Sudama Prasad 203-Ramgarh AC Resignation of Sudhakar Singh 227-Imamganj (SC) AC Resignation of Jitan Ram Manjhi 232-Belaganj AC Resignation of Surendra Prasad Yadav Chhattisgarh 51-Raipur City South AC Resignation of Brijmohan Agrawal Gujarat 7-Vav AC Resignation of Geniben Nagaji Thakor Karnataka 83-Shiggaon AC Resignation of Basavaraj Bommai 95-Sandur (ST) AC Resignation of E Tukaram 185-Channapatna AC Resignation of H D Kumaraswamy Kerala 56-Palakkad AC Resignation of Shafi Parambil 61-Chelakkara (SC) AC Resignation of K. Radhakrishnan 4-Wayanad PC Resignation of Rahul Gandhi Madhya Pradesh 156-Budhni AC Resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan 02-Vijaypur AC Resignation of Ramnivas Rawat Maharashtra 16-Nanded PC Death of Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao Meghalaya 56-Gambegre (ST) AC Resignation of Saleng A. Sangma Punjab 10-Dera Baba Nanak AC Resignation of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa 44-Chabbewal (SC) AC Resignation of Dr. Raj Kumar 84-Gidderbaha AC Resignation of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring 103-Barnala AC Resignation of Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer Rajasthan 27-Jhunjhunu AC Resignation of Brijendra Singh Ola 67-Ramgarh AC Death of Zubair Khan 88-Dausa AC Resignation of Murari Lal Meena 97-Deoli-Uniara AC Resignation of Harish Chandra Meena 110-Khinwsar AC Resignation of Hanuman Beniwal 156-Salumber (ST) AC Death of Amrit Lal Meena 161-Chorasi (ST) AC Resignation of Rajkumar Roat Sikkim 07-Soreng-Chakung AC Resignation of P.S. Tamang 11-Namchi-Singhithang AC Resignation of Krishna Kumari Rai Uttar Pradesh 16-Meerapur AC Resignation of Chandan Chauhan 29-Kundarki AC Resignation of Zia Ur Rehman 56-Ghaziabad AC Resignation of Atul Garg 71-Khair (SC) AC Resignation of Anoop Singh alias Anoop Pradhan Balmiki 110-Karhal AC Resignation of Akhilesh Yadav 213-Sishamau AC Disqualification of Haji Irfan Solanki 256-Phulpur AC Resignation of Praveen Patel 277-Katehari AC Resignation of Lalji Verma 397-Majhawan AC Resignation of Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind Uttarakhand 07-Kedarnath AC Death of Shailarani Rawat West Bengal 6-Sitai (SC) AC Resignation of Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia 14-Madarihat (ST) AC Resignation of Manoj Tigga 104-Naihati AC Resignation of Partha Bhowmick 121-Haroa AC Resignation of SK Nurul Islam 236- Medinipur AC Resignation of June Maliah 251-Taldangra AC Resignation of Arup Chakraborty

The voting for all bye-elections, except in Nanded PC Maharashtra and Kedarnath AC of Uttarakhand, will take place on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. The voting for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and Kedarnath assembly seat will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.