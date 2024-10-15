Election Commission Announces Bye-Poll Dates For 48 Assembly Seats, 2 Lok Sabha Constituencies
The Election Commission said that voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in single phase on November 20 while Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases - November 13 and November 20.
The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the election dates not only for Maharashtra and Jharkhand but also for the 48 assembly constituencies and 2 Parliamentary seats spread across 15 states.This also includes 9 out of the 10 vacant assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.
The Election Commission said that voting for Maharashtra assembly elections will be held in single phase on November 20 while Jharkhand will go to the polls in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.
While most of these seats fell vacant due to the resignation of the sitting legislators, the Nanded Lok Sabha seat of Maharashtra fell vacant due to the death of MP Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao, two seats of Rajasthan - the Ramgarh assembly constituency fell vacant due to the death of MLA Zubair Khan and Salumber seat due to the death of the MLA Amrit Lal Meena.
The Kedarnath assembly seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant due to the death of MLA Shailarani Rawat. The Sishamau assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh fell vacant due to the disqualification of MLA Haji Irfan Solanki following his conviction in a case.
The Wayanad Lok Sabha seat fell vacant following resignation of Rahul Gandhi who was also elected from the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh.
|
Name of State
|
No. and Name of AC/PC
|
Reason of Vacancy
|
Assam
|
11-Dholai (SC) AC
|
Resignation of Parimal Suklabaidya
|
|
31-Sidli (ST) AC
|
Resignation of Joyanta Basumatary
|
|
32-Bongaigaon AC
|
Resignation of Phani Bhusan Choudhury
|
|
77-Behali AC
|
Resignation of Ranjit Dutta
|
|
88-Samaguri AC
|
Resignation of Rakibul Hussain
|
Bihar
|
196-Tarari AC
|
Resignation of Sudama Prasad
|
|
203-Ramgarh AC
|
Resignation of Sudhakar Singh
|
|
227-Imamganj (SC) AC
|
Resignation of Jitan Ram Manjhi
|
|
232-Belaganj AC
|
Resignation of Surendra Prasad Yadav
|
Chhattisgarh
|
51-Raipur City South AC
|
Resignation of Brijmohan Agrawal
|
Gujarat
|
7-Vav AC
|
Resignation of Geniben Nagaji Thakor
|
Karnataka
|
83-Shiggaon AC
|
Resignation of Basavaraj Bommai
|
|
95-Sandur (ST) AC
|
Resignation of E Tukaram
|
|
185-Channapatna AC
|
Resignation of H D Kumaraswamy
|
Kerala
|
56-Palakkad AC
|
Resignation of Shafi Parambil
|
|
61-Chelakkara (SC) AC
|
Resignation of K. Radhakrishnan
|
|
4-Wayanad PC
|
Resignation of Rahul Gandhi
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
156-Budhni AC
|
Resignation of Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
|
02-Vijaypur AC
|
Resignation of Ramnivas Rawat
|
Maharashtra
|
16-Nanded PC
|
Death of Chavan Vasantrao Balwantrao
|
Meghalaya
|
56-Gambegre (ST) AC
|
Resignation of Saleng A. Sangma
|
Punjab
|
10-Dera Baba Nanak AC
|
Resignation of Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
|
|
44-Chabbewal (SC) AC
|
Resignation of Dr. Raj Kumar
|
|
84-Gidderbaha AC
|
Resignation of Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
|
|
103-Barnala AC
|
Resignation of Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer
|
Rajasthan
|
27-Jhunjhunu AC
|
Resignation of Brijendra Singh Ola
|
|
67-Ramgarh AC
|
Death of Zubair Khan
|
|
88-Dausa AC
|
Resignation of Murari Lal Meena
|
|
97-Deoli-Uniara AC
|
Resignation of Harish Chandra Meena
|
|
110-Khinwsar AC
|
Resignation of Hanuman Beniwal
|
|
156-Salumber (ST) AC
|
Death of Amrit Lal Meena
|
|
161-Chorasi (ST) AC
|
Resignation of Rajkumar Roat
|
Sikkim
|
07-Soreng-Chakung AC
|
Resignation of P.S. Tamang
|
|
11-Namchi-Singhithang AC
|
Resignation of Krishna Kumari Rai
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
16-Meerapur AC
|
Resignation of Chandan Chauhan
|
|
29-Kundarki AC
|
Resignation of Zia Ur Rehman
|
|
56-Ghaziabad AC
|
Resignation of Atul Garg
|
|
71-Khair (SC) AC
|
Resignation of Anoop Singh alias Anoop Pradhan Balmiki
|
|
110-Karhal AC
|
Resignation of Akhilesh Yadav
|
|
213-Sishamau AC
|
Disqualification of Haji Irfan Solanki
|
|
256-Phulpur AC
|
Resignation of Praveen Patel
|
|
277-Katehari AC
|
Resignation of Lalji Verma
|
|
397-Majhawan AC
|
Resignation of Dr. Vinod Kumar Bind
|
Uttarakhand
|
07-Kedarnath AC
|
Death of Shailarani Rawat
|
West Bengal
|
6-Sitai (SC) AC
|
Resignation of Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia
|
|
14-Madarihat (ST) AC
|
Resignation of Manoj Tigga
|
|
104-Naihati AC
|
Resignation of Partha Bhowmick
|
|
121-Haroa AC
|
Resignation of SK Nurul Islam
|
|
236- Medinipur AC
|
Resignation of June Maliah
|
|
251-Taldangra AC
|
Resignation of Arup Chakraborty
The voting for all bye-elections, except in Nanded PC Maharashtra and Kedarnath AC of Uttarakhand, will take place on November 13 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. The voting for the Nanded Lok Sabha seat and Kedarnath assembly seat will take place on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.
