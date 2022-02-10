हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Manipur polls

Election Commission revises poll dates for Manipur Assembly election, check here

The Election Commission of India on Thursday (February 10) revised the poll dates for the Manipur Assembly election. 

Election Commission revises poll dates for Manipur Assembly election, check here
Representational image

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday (February 10) revised the poll dates for the Manipur Assembly election. 

Polling will be held in two phases— February 28 and March 5, ANI reported. Earlier, the voting dates in Manipur for 60 Assembly seats were February 27 and March 3. 

(This is a breaking story)

Tags:
Manipur pollsElection CommissionManipur Assembly election
