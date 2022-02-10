Election Commission revises poll dates for Manipur Assembly election, check here

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Thursday (February 10) revised the poll dates for the Manipur Assembly election.

Polling will be held in two phases— February 28 and March 5, ANI reported. Earlier, the voting dates in Manipur for 60 Assembly seats were February 27 and March 3.

Election Commission revises Assembly poll dates for Manipur Voting for the first phase of elections to take place on Feb 28 instead of Feb 27 Second phase of voting to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 pic.twitter.com/igACD2GoLo — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

