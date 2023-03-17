topStoriesenglish2584575
NewsIndia
MANIPUR ELECTION

Election Dates Announced For Manipur's Urban Local Bodies And Panchayat Polls, Vote Counting On June 30

Manipur Cabinet with the Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair decides to hold elections to 26 Urban Local Bodies on June 5 and 26.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 01:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • May 22 is the final day for filing nominations; May 23 is for review; and May 26 is for withdrawal of candidacy.
  • The Panchayat elections will take place on June 26 and, if necessary, re-poll on June 28.
  • The dates of June 30 have been set for the vote-counting and July 7 for election-process conclusion.

Trending Photos

Election Dates Announced For Manipur's Urban Local Bodies And Panchayat Polls, Vote Counting On June 30

The Manipur Cabinet agreed on Thursday night at the CM's Secretariat, with the Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair, to conduct the elections for 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayats on June 5 and 26, respectively. The completion of the election procedures has been set for July 7. The draft/preliminary electoral roll for the ULB elections will be released on March 31 and April 3 with the latter date set as the deadline for submitting claims and objections. This was decided at the meeting.

The official electoral roll will be published on April 20. May 9 is the deadline for late nominations, May 10 is the day of the scrutineering, and May 12 is the final day for removal of candidacy. On June 5, voting would take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Re-poll on June 7, if necessary. It was agreed that ballot tallying would begin on June 9 and be finished by June 15. The meeting decided that the draft/preliminary electoral roll will be published on April 4 for the Panchayat elections, and that the deadline for submitting claims and objections will be April 13. On April 27, the final electoral register would be released, and on May 15, the general public would be given election notice.

May 22 is the final day for filing nominations; May 23 is for review; and May 26 is for withdrawal of candidacy. The Panchayat elections will take place on June 26 and, if necessary, re-poll on June 28. The dates of June 30 have been set for the vote-counting and July 7 for election-process conclusion, respectively.

Live Tv

Manipur electionManipur pollsManipur Panchayat PollsManipur Urban Local Bodies ElectionChief Minister N Biren SinghImphal

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle
DNA Video
DNA: When Udham Singh killed Michael O'Dwyer in London in 1940
DNA Video
DNA: Demonstration in France against the Macron government