Election Dates Announced For Manipur's Urban Local Bodies And Panchayat Polls, Vote Counting On June 30

The Manipur Cabinet agreed on Thursday night at the CM's Secretariat, with the Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair, to conduct the elections for 26 Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Panchayats on June 5 and 26, respectively. The completion of the election procedures has been set for July 7. The draft/preliminary electoral roll for the ULB elections will be released on March 31 and April 3 with the latter date set as the deadline for submitting claims and objections. This was decided at the meeting.

The official electoral roll will be published on April 20. May 9 is the deadline for late nominations, May 10 is the day of the scrutineering, and May 12 is the final day for removal of candidacy. On June 5, voting would take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Re-poll on June 7, if necessary. It was agreed that ballot tallying would begin on June 9 and be finished by June 15. The meeting decided that the draft/preliminary electoral roll will be published on April 4 for the Panchayat elections, and that the deadline for submitting claims and objections will be April 13. On April 27, the final electoral register would be released, and on May 15, the general public would be given election notice.

May 22 is the final day for filing nominations; May 23 is for review; and May 26 is for withdrawal of candidacy. The Panchayat elections will take place on June 26 and, if necessary, re-poll on June 28. The dates of June 30 have been set for the vote-counting and July 7 for election-process conclusion, respectively.