New Delhi: Tesla chief Elon Musk on Monday (May 9, 2022) recalled when he had visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and expressed that "it truly is a wonder of the world".

Replying to a tweet that showed the "amazing facade" detail of the Red Fort in Agra, which is about 2.5 km northwest of the Taj Mahal, the world's richest man said, "It`s amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world."

Located on the bank of the Yamuna river in Agra, the Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal with construction starting in 1632 AD and completed in 1648 AD. The mosque, the guest house, the main gateway on the south, the outer courtyard, and its cloisters were added subsequently and completed in 1653 AD.

1940s :: Aerial View of Taj Mahal (Photo - Hensley Photo Library ) pic.twitter.com/NgOOgCmVdj — indianhistorypics (@IndiaHistorypic) February 8, 2018

According to UNESCO, for its construction, masons, stone-cutters, inlayers, carvers, painters, calligraphers, dome builders, and other artisans were requisitioned from the whole of the empire and also from Central Asia and Iran.

Situated on the banks of River Yamuna, Taj Mahal in #Agra is an architectural masterpiece with Pietra Dura scrollwork, and verses from the Quran in calligraphy using inlaid jasper. #HeritageOfUP pic.twitter.com/EeazA8FI71 — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) February 14, 2018

Ustad-Ahmad Lahori is said to be the main architect of the Taj Mahal, which is one of the seven Wonders of the World.

