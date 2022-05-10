हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Elon Musk

Elon Musk recalls visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, says 'it truly is a wonder of the world'

The Taj Mahal is located on the bank of the Yamuna river in Agra and was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.   

Elon Musk recalls visiting Taj Mahal in Agra, says &#039;it truly is a wonder of the world&#039;

New Delhi: Tesla chief Elon Musk on Monday (May 9, 2022) recalled when he had visited the Taj Mahal in Agra and expressed that "it truly is a wonder of the world".

Replying to a tweet that showed the "amazing facade" detail of the Red Fort in Agra, which is about 2.5 km northwest of the Taj Mahal, the world's richest man said, "It`s amazing. I visited in 2007 and also saw the Taj Mahal, which truly is a wonder of the world." 

Located on the bank of the Yamuna river in Agra, the Taj Mahal was built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal with construction starting in 1632 AD and completed in 1648 AD. The mosque, the guest house, the main gateway on the south, the outer courtyard, and its cloisters were added subsequently and completed in 1653 AD. 

According to UNESCO, for its construction, masons, stone-cutters, inlayers, carvers, painters, calligraphers, dome builders, and other artisans were requisitioned from the whole of the empire and also from Central Asia and Iran. 

Ustad-Ahmad Lahori is said to be the main architect of the Taj Mahal, which is one of the seven Wonders of the World.

ALSO READ | Hindu idols at Taj Mahal? Plea in Allahabad HC seeking directions to ASI to open 22 closed doors of the monument

