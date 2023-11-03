trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2683539
Elvish Yadav's First Instagram Post After Rave Party FIR. Is There A Message?

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been booked by the Noida police for hosting rave parties with banned snake venom and foreign girls

Elvish Yadav's First Instagram Post After Rave Party FIR. Is There A Message?

New Delhi: Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been booked by the Noida police for hosting rave parties with banned snake venom and foreign girls. The BB fame has now shared first Instagram post after the rave party case. In the shared reel, Elvish can be seen dancing on his song Bolero that was made in collaboration with Manisha Rani. The lyrics of the song says 'choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain bade shehron mein' that translates to (small talks keep happening in big cities) in english.

The Noida police booked Elvish Yadav, the winner of the famous reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2, for organising illegal parties with prohibited snake venom and foreign girls in Noida. The police carried out a covert operation and caught five members of his gang. A case has been lodged against six named and other unknown accused at the Sector 49 police station.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

The FIR was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Wildlife Protection Act. “They used to charge a huge amount of money for providing the venom at parties. Nine snakes also rescued in a raid,” Noida police said.

Saurav Gupta, the whistleblower who revealed the rave party racket with snake venom and foreign girls in Noida, worked hard to get the offenders arrested. He gathered many pieces of information, after which this big action was taken. It is reported that a case has been filed against six people, including Elvish Yadav, for partying and supplying banned snake venom at the Backwater Hall in Sector 51 of Noida. The names of the five people against whom the case has been filed are Rahul, Titunath, Jaykaran, Narayan, and Rabinath.

