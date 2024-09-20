Empowering Artisans: PM Modi Promotes Mobile Payments As He Uses Paytm QR At PM Vishwakarma Event

On a significant occasion in Wardha, Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exemplified the transformative power of technology by seamlessly making a purchase using Paytm’s QR code. This act, part of his participation in the National ‘PM Vishwakarma’ Programme, marked the one-year anniversary of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, reaffirming the government's unwavering commitment to nurturing artisans and elevating their craftsmanship.

During the event, PM Modi purchased an exquisite artefact of Bhagwan Jagannath from a local Vishwakarma craftsman, highlighting the artistry of traditional craftsmanship and the pivotal role of fintech in empowering small merchants. His use of Paytm's QR code illustrated a growing trust in mobile payments, fostering confidence among merchants across the nation.

Innovative Solutions For Small Merchants

Paytm, one of India’s leading payments and financial services distribution companies and the pioneers of QR codes, soundboxes, and mobile payments, plays a vital role in empowering small merchants across India by offering innovative payment solutions that enhance their business operations.

With a focus on enabling uninterrupted payments, Paytm promises to provide small store owners with reliable, consistent service, ensuring they can conduct transactions smoothly. The Paytm QR code allows merchants to accept payments instantly, reducing the dependency on cash and improving overall transaction efficiency.



With a user-friendly interface and a robust support network, Paytm promises to empower even the smallest enterprises to integrate mobile payment solutions easily. This initiative not only increases the income of small merchants but also aligns with the broader vision of transitioning towards a cashless economy. Paytm has said it is on a mission to integrate half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy through technology-driven services.

As evidenced by PM Modi’s visit, supporting artisans and small business owners through innovative financial solutions is vital for fostering economic growth while preserving India’s rich cultural heritage.