हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at the Turkwangam area of Shopian on Tuesday (June 16) morning. According to Kashmir Zone Police, a joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation. 

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Shopian

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at the Turkwangam area of Shopian on Tuesday (June 16) morning. According to Kashmir Zone Police, a joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation. 

On Saturday (June 13), two terrorists were killed by security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on receiving inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in Nipora area of Kulgam district on Friday night. As they approached the site, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorists. The security forces fired back, thus triggering an encounter.

Earlier, 14 terrorists including a top Hizbul commander, were killed in three separate encounters in Shopian district. In the last two weeks, security forces have killed 16 terrorists, taking the toll to 95 in this year. 

 

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirencounter ShopianKashmir encounter
Next
Story

LIVE: Uttrakhand reports 26 new COVID19 cases; state's tally at 1845
  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 79,63,453Confirmed
  • 4,34,432Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M43S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary; June 15, 2020