Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at the Turkwangam area of Shopian on Tuesday (June 16) morning. According to Kashmir Zone Police, a joint team of police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

On Saturday (June 13), two terrorists were killed by security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 19 Rashtriya Rifles of the Army and the Central Reserve Police (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation on receiving inputs about the possible presence of terrorists in Nipora area of Kulgam district on Friday night. As they approached the site, they were fired upon by the hiding terrorists. The security forces fired back, thus triggering an encounter.

Earlier, 14 terrorists including a top Hizbul commander, were killed in three separate encounters in Shopian district. In the last two weeks, security forces have killed 16 terrorists, taking the toll to 95 in this year.