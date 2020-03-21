Enforcement Directorate seeks cancellation of Gautam Khaitan's bail in PMLA case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed an application seeking cancellation of bail granted to AgustaWestland accused Gautam Khaitan in another case allegedly involving black money and laundering.

Public Prosecutor NK Matta apprised Special Judge Arvind Kumar on Friday that an application for issuance of Supplementary Letter Rogatory (LoR) for collection of evidence from the government of United States has been filed. Judge Arvind Kumar will now take up the matter on April 3.

The criminal case was registered by the agency on the basis of a case filed by the Income Tax (I-T) Department against Khaitan under Section 51 of the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015. He was arrested in January, last year, and released on bail three months later.

The financial watchdog had stated that he controlled the modus operandi and was responsible for routing money through a variety of accounts in Dubai, Mauritius, Singapore, Tunisia, Switzerland, the UK and India.

Khaitan is also one of the accused in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.

