हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Ensure 'zero cross-border infiltration': Amit Shah tells security forces ahead of Amarnath Yatra

During a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Amit Shah said that it is the priority of the Modi Government that the pilgrims coming for the Amarnath Yatra should have hassle-free Darshan. 

Ensure &#039;zero cross-border infiltration&#039; to wipe out terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir: Amit Shah tells security forces ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds a high-level meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, central government secretaries and top officials from the CRPF and Home Ministry to review the security preparedness of the Amarnath Yatra

New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the recent killings of civilians, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively.

During the meeting, Shah said to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a "prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir", the security forces must ensure "zero cross-border infiltration" to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, senior officials of the Government of India, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Pilgrims coming for Amarnath Yatra should have hassle-free darshan

Amit Shah also reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in New Delhi and said that it is the priority of the Modi Government that the pilgrims coming for the Yatra should have hassle-free Darshan and should not face any problems. 

The Union Home Minister directed the officials that arrangements should be made for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication, and health of the Amarnath yatris. 

He said that this is the first journey after the Covid-19 pandemic and in case yatris have any kind of health-related problems due to the high altitude, then adequate arrangements will have to be made. 

Shah also said that number of mobile towers should be increased on the Yatra route for better communication and dissemination of information. 

The Amarnath Yatra, which presents a big security challenge for the government, could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was cut short in 2019 just before the abrogation of Article 370. About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on June 30 and is expected to end on August 11.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amit ShahAmarnath YatraAmarnath Yatra 2022Jammu and KashmirTerrorism
Next
Story

CBI registers fresh case against Karti Chidambaram for 'facilitating' visas of Chinese nationals after illegal gratification

Must Watch

PT4M15S

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: Next hearing in Supreme Court on May 19