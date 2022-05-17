New Delhi: In view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra and the recent killings of civilians, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (May 17, 2022) held a review meeting in New Delhi on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and directed security forces and the police to conduct coordinated counter-terrorism operations pro-actively.

During the meeting, Shah said to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a "prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir", the security forces must ensure "zero cross-border infiltration" to wipe out terrorism in the Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, senior officials of the Government of India, and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Pilgrims coming for Amarnath Yatra should have hassle-free darshan

Amit Shah also reviewed the preparations for Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in New Delhi and said that it is the priority of the Modi Government that the pilgrims coming for the Yatra should have hassle-free Darshan and should not face any problems.

The Union Home Minister directed the officials that arrangements should be made for all essential facilities including movement, lodging, electricity, water, communication, and health of the Amarnath yatris.

He said that this is the first journey after the Covid-19 pandemic and in case yatris have any kind of health-related problems due to the high altitude, then adequate arrangements will have to be made.

कोविड के बाद ये पहली यात्रा है और अत्यधिक ऊंचाई के कारण अगर लोगो को किसी तरह की समस्या हो तो उसके लिए प्रशासन सभी पर्याप्त इंतजाम रखे। प्रशासन को पर्याप्त चिकित्सा बेड व ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर के साथ किसी भी आपात स्थिति के लिए एम्ब्युलेन्स तथा हेलीकाप्टर तैनात रखने के भी निर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/mRcjI8HwYW — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2022

श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा की सुरक्षा और यात्रियों की आवश्यक सुविधाओं की तैयारियों की समीक्षा के लिए सभी संबंधित विभागों व अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। यात्रियों के दर्शन सुगम हों ये मोदी सरकार की प्राथमिकता है। पहली बार यात्रियों को RFID कार्ड और पाँच लाख रुपये का बीमा भी दिया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/SbCy8qTYmn — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2022

Shah also said that number of mobile towers should be increased on the Yatra route for better communication and dissemination of information.

The Amarnath Yatra, which presents a big security challenge for the government, could not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic and was cut short in 2019 just before the abrogation of Article 370. About three lakh pilgrims are likely to take part in the pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin on June 30 and is expected to end on August 11.