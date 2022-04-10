New Delhi: Employees’ State Insurance Corporationhindustant (ESIC) PGIMSRs, ESIC Medical Colleges and ESIC Dental Colleges are looking to recruit eligible individuals on direct recruitment basis.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 218 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the 115 vacancies, 103 vacancies are in Medical Institutions and 15 vacancies are in Dental Institutions.

Candidates need to note that the application procedure is currently underway and the deadline for the same is May 11, 2022. However, candidates residing in Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub-Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep can submit their applications by May 18, 2022.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 218

Vacancies in Medical Institutions- 103

Vacancies in Dental Institutions- 115

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for SC/ST/PwBD/ Departmental Candidates (ESIC Employees). Women Candidates and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from payment of the application fees.

ESIC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the interview. Candidates can check the complete selection process here- Detailed notification

ESIC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Candidates will have to take a print out of the application form and sed the duly filled and signed application along with self-attested copies of certificates to "The Regional Director, ESI Corporation, DDA Complex Cum Office, 3rd and 4th Floor Rajendra Place, Rajendra Bhawan, New Delhi-110008.”

