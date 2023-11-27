'Estimation Not Possible': NDMA Gives Realistic Assessment Of Silkyara Tunnel Rescue Op

New Delhi: The ongoing effort to rescue the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi has reached its 16th day, with no definitive timeline for their release. The rescue operation began with a soft cutting machine, progressing to the use of an American auger machine to drill through the collapsed portion of the tunnel. Unfortunately, both plans failed when the auger machine malfunctioned, becoming stuck in the tunnel and adding complexity to the rescue efforts.

The rescue team has now shifted to a vertical drilling approach, completing 30 meters of drilling as of now, with an expected completion date of November 30. However, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, a member of the NDMA, has emphasized the impossibility of providing estimation for the extraction time due to the challenging geological terrain in Uttarakhand.

Talking to ANI, Hasnain said, " In this kind of an operation, when geology is against us and technology is against us, we cannot make any estimates. However, we are all the time bringing in every possible resource."

"When the Auger machine broke down, the same night, efforts were made to locate laser cutters, Magna cutters around the whole country and efforts were made by the Indian Air Force to immediately fly them here. They were flown here and brought to the site, and that is what has been used. So it just shows that there is no quarter that is being spared as far as the efforts are concerned. So, based upon those efforts, all we can say is that the fastest way possible this rescue will be completed," he added.

Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation: Using Auger Not Possible Now, Says NDMA

Lt. Gen. Hasnain emphasized that reverting to the auger machine is not viable, given its recurrent issues of getting stuck and the prolonged extraction process. The current approach being employed is comparatively slower but more dependable.

Rain To Hamper Silkyara Tunnel Operation?

In response to the IMD's forecast of light rains in the area, a member of the NDMA stated that there is no chance that our operation will be impeded by the gentle rainfall.