Even in the Digital Age, Physical Books Remain People's First Choice

While the world relies on smartphones for daily activities such as ordering food, booking cabs, and shopping, when it comes to education, people still prefer physical books over e-books. According to Amandeep Kochhar, CEO of international company Baker & Taylor Group, the market for e-books experienced rapid growth in recent years but has plateaued since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In contrast, the market for traditional books has been steadily increasing.

Despite the Digital Age, People Continue to Value Physical Books

According to a study by Pure Research Center, traditional books remain the first preference for 72% of book enthusiasts in the past year, while only 27% prefer e-books. Even in India, according to Statista, approximately 25% of the population, who enjoy reading books, still prefer traditional printed books in today's digital era, while only 6.3% opt for e-books on their phones.



Amandeep Kochhar, CEO of Baker & Taylor Group, expressed his views on the trend of traditional printed books being favored in education, despite the global trend towards digitalization. He highlighted that numerous scientific studies have shown that reading books improves mental well-being and reduces stress. According to research conducted at the University of Sussex, reading books for just 18 minutes daily can reduce stress levels by up to 68% as it lowers heart rate and relaxes the muscles. Therefore, books not only provide knowledge but also contribute to better mental health.

As the world continues to embrace digital advancements, the preference for traditional printed books in the realm of education remains strong. The tangible experience, the feel of pages, and the immersive nature of physical books continue to captivate readers, offering a unique and cherished reading experience that cannot be replicated by digital platforms.