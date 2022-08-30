'Everyday we tell their story of 'GADDARI'...': BJP MP mocks Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee attacked the opposition on the corruption issue from the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMC Student wing) meeting yesterday. After that, in a long post on social media, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder took a swipe at Mamata. He said, "Those who are being criticized by the whole country as traitors, corrupt, swindlers, are today smearing others with the word 'traitor'."

In a Facebook post, Sukanta Majumdar wrote, "People of the state and the country are disappointed when they don't get news of 'Gaddar' every morning. It really makes me smile to hear these words. We tell their story of 'Gaddari' every day in every meeting. You showed the whole country how to earn money by cheating. The entire country knows who cheated and stored money in Bangkok, Dubai or elsewhere in Thailand."

Sukanta also writes, "When the whole country is celebrating the nectar of independence, we ourselves have encouraged thousands of national flags to be hoisted in every house. But the country has seen some leaders sitting abroad and giving ignorant speeches on Facebook. If this is my betrayal, then I directly challenge you, If you have the power, bring evidence against me. Prove it. I can show everything like an open book. But I'm sure you can't. You've lost that sense of thinking before calling someone a traitor."

In the meantime, BJP leader and lawyer Tarunjyoti Tewari has filed a public interest litigation in Calcutta High Court alleging that the assets of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's family members have increased at an abnormal rate. Tarunjyoti is also a member of BJP's Lawyers Cell. The case is likely to be heard by a division bench of Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj next week.