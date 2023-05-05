'Everyone Can't Be Present': Sharad Pawar On Why Ajit Pawar Skipped His Press Conference

Mumbai: In a dramatic turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday revoked his decision to quit as party chief while respecting the sentiments of his party workers. Addressing a gathering of NCP leaders and workers outside his residence, the veteran politician said that he could not disrespect the sentiments of his colleagues and party workers who insisted that he withdraw his decision.

“I cannot disrespect their feelings. I am overwhelmed by the love, trust and faith showered on me. Considering the appeals made by all of you, and honouring the decision of the committee constituted by the party, I am withdrawing my decision to retire,” Pawar said. Pawar, however, stressed that there has to be a "succession plan" for any post or responsibility in an organization.

The Maratha strongman said that he will focus on making organizational changes in the party, assigning new responsibilities and creating new leadership, Pawar said. "I will also work vigorously for the growth of the organisation and take our ideology and goals of the party to the people," he said.

Pawar Skips Question On Nephew Ajit

When questioned about his nephew Ajit Pawar’s absence during his press conference, Pawar said that it does not matter who was present and who was not.

“Everyone can't be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unanimously and made me aware of it. Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn't or looking for meaning into this, is not correct,” Sharad Pawar said.

He added, “Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee.”

Need More Time: Pawar

Earlier this morning, Pawar said he needed more time to reconsider his decision to step down as party chief even as the panel formed by him to elect a new leader unanimously rejected his resignation.

Sharing more details, NCP leader Praful Patel said on Friday that senior party leaders met Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai after a committee formed to choose his successor rejected his decision to step down as NCP chief.

“We requested (Sharad) Pawar Saheb to consider the NCP committee's resolution (which rejected his decision of stepping down as party chief). He (Pawar) has asked for more time and will convey his decision,” Patel said.

NCP Panel Rejects Pawar’s Resignation

Earlier, the committee set up to choose the new Nationalist Congress Party chief rejected Pawar's decision to step down. “The committee has unanimously passed a resolution. It unanimously rejects his decision to step down and urges him to continue as party president,” Patel said after a meeting of the committee.

Pawar himself had set up the committee, including Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, after he announced on May 2 that he would be resigning as NCP chief.

“Pawar Saheb is a respected leader in the country. There was a strong response against Pawar's decision. The emotions cannot be ignored,” Patel said.

As the meeting was underway, several NCP workers wearing caps with the message – “I am with Saheb” demanded that Pawar reconsider his decision.

Pawar Announces Resignation

Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course. The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party.

Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and one of the stalwarts of the Opposition, said he was stepping down as NCP chief but was not retiring from public life.

The announcement came amid speculation that Ajit Pawar and some MLAs may join hands with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, though the former deputy chief minister has refuted such talk by claiming he will be with the NCP till he is alive.