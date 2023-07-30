'Everyone Should Learn From Her': PM Modi Praises 100-Year-Old French Yoga Teacher In Mann Ki Baat Address

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised renowned French Yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin for her passion for the ancient Indian practice at the age of 100. In his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi said that 'everyone should learn' from Chopin, who he met during his recent visit to France.

"Charlotte Chopin is a Yoga Practitioner, Yoga Teacher, and she is more than 100 years old. She has crossed a century. She has been practicing yoga for the last 40 years. She gives credit for her health and this age of 100 years only to yoga," Modi said.

He also said that she has become a prominent face of India's science of yoga and its strength in the world.

"Everyone should learn from her," the prime minister said.

"Let us not only embrace our heritage but also present it responsibly to the world," he added.

Charlotte Chopin began practising Yoga at the age of 50. She reportedly has been teaching the ancient Indian practice since 1982.

During her meeting with PM Modi in Paris on July 14, she shared her views on how yoga can bring happiness and promote holistic well-being.

She had also exchanged views on the increased interest in Yoga owing to the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

In Paris, I had the opportunity to meet the remarkable Charlotte Chopin. She began practising Yoga at the age of 50. She’s going to turn hundred soon but her passion towards Yoga and fitness has only increased over the years. pic.twitter.com/zrWkMMTck9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023

Prime Minister Modi appreciated Chopin's deep faith in yoga and her ground-breaking work in the promotion of Yoga in France.