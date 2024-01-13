'Everyone Wants Mallikarjun Kharge To Lead INDIA Bloc': NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar

NEW DELHI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday backed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after consensus emerged among the INDIA bloc members over the latter's name as the chairperson of the opposition bloc. "A meeting of INDIA Alliance was held under the chairmanship of Mallikarjun Kharge. We had a discussion that we all will take a decision on seat sharing as soon as possible. It was suggested by some that the alliance should be headed by Mallikarjun Kharge and everyone agreed.''

Pawar further revealed that a committee has been formed to strategize plans in the upcoming days. On the matter of who should assume the role of convenor, Pawar mentioned, "Everyone suggested that Nitish Kumar should take responsibility as the convenor, but his opinion is that the one who is already in charge should continue."

In response to a question about the post-election scenario, Pawar expressed, "After the elections, if we get the majority, then we would be able to give a better option to the country..."

The remarks from the veteran Maharashtra politician came shortly a consensus emerged on appointing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge as the chairperson of the opposition bloc. The decision was reached during a virtual meeting of I.N.D.I.A. leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to X and posted, "Everyone is happy that the seat-sharing talks are progressing in a positive way. I, along with Rahul Gandhi, invited all INDIA Parties to join ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’."

The INDIA bloc leaders also wanted to make Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar the convenor of the bloc, however, he refused to accept the post.

Today's meeting was attended by representatives from all parties, except for Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party.

Several leaders attending the meet stressed on the importance to ensure unity at the national level and not allow state-level rifts to disturb the alliance.

As many as 28 opposition parties have come together under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha elections.