Excellent and affordable: Choose a UK degree for lifelong success

Our world is changing at an unimaginable pace, and this is true for the world of education as well. Shrinking global boundaries and a host of online learning options means students today have many choices in terms of the institutions and the medium of education. However, expanding choices also mean greater dilemma and added confusion in the minds of the students. Individuals should take a long-term view of their investment and ensure their decision prepares them for a dynamic, ever-evolving world.

Today, we take a look at why it makes sense for aspirants to consider an undergraduate or postgraduate degree from the UK and how the UK prepares its alumni for life.

Academic Excellence and Global Recognition

Did you know that University of Oxford and University of Cambridge – considered to be meccas of education – are both located in the UK! In fact, 29 of the top 200 universities in the world belong to the UK (Times Higher Education World University Rankings, 2020) including 4 of the top 10 universities (QS World University Rankings, 2020). The UK’s academic excellence is unmatched, and its teaching pedagogy is admired around the world. Each year, the UK sees more and more international students applying to its colleges.

Over the past decade, more than 160,000 Indian students have trusted UK institutions to shape their careers. A recent survey has shown that globally, 90 per cent of UK graduates are satisfied or very satisfied with all aspects of their lives, beyond just careers, with 82 per cent feeling that studying in the UK is worth the investment.

A Truly Global Environment

Studying in the UK is a great experience, that goes beyond academics. UK universities welcome more than 270,000 international students every year from over 200 nations, and wherever they settle, students get a warm, supportive, and nurturing environment which helps them achieve their fullest potential. Almost 20% of students in the UK are international, enabling a multi-cultural environment that allows students to create a network of future peers and friends across the globe.

Nearly one-third of the UK's university academic staff are from outside of the UK and the breadth of global teaching expertise means UK universities foster a global culture, which integrates people from diverse backgrounds and helps develop a global mindset.

Academic choices

The UK education system takes into view the changing dynamics in the real world and offers courses that allow individuals to acquire skills in the area of their interest. While studying in the UK, students can choose from more than 50,000 courses from 169 recognised universities. The UK’s education system is structured in such a way that it allows students the flexibility to combine courses or opt for courses in a manner that best suits their needs and backgrounds. Working professionals with industry experience might want to upskill themselves, while younger students might need a formal education to build a theoretical base in their field of study.

UK universities offer short, diverse and specialised courses that include full-time, three-year bachelor’s degrees, one-year master’s degrees, four-year integrated degrees, sandwich courses and doctorate degrees. Working professionals might opt for one-year courses, foundation degrees, combined degrees, top-up degrees, part-time courses or conversion courses.

Affordability and Value for Money

Often assumed to be more expensive, the UK can actually turn out to be a more affordable study destination than both the USA and Australia. The UK offers students options that allow them to graduate sooner, avail a host of scholarships and work with pay while they study, all of which contribute towards making their education more affordable. There are various scholarships and financial support for aspiring students, artists, professionals and even entrepreneurs. There are also scholarships exclusively for Indian students such as Chevening Scholarships, Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships, GREAT Scholarships and the Charles Wallace India Scholarships. The UK has a generous offer to Indian students available from universities, UK government and British Council each year, for various levels of study across fields.

The value of a UK education goes beyond globally recognised degrees and the consequent strong job prospects. The faculty, the global peer network and the post-study support offered by UK universities creates lifelong value for its alumni.

To know more about studying in the UK, visit: study-uk.britishcouncil.org/