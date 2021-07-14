Exclusive: Here's what Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has to say about the dowry case that had whole of India talking

New Delhi: When a state, known for its high literacy rate - in fact, highest in the country, welfare schemes and healthcare, is in the news for a social evil like dowry, naturally, it leaves people shocked. A series of dowry deaths reported from Kerala last month have left the state, and the rest of the country in a state of stupor. And to protest against the atrocities against women, Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Wednesday (July 14) observed a fast. He joined the fast that was organised at Gandhi Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram by the Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and other such outfits, to create social awareness against the practice of giving and taking dowry as part of marriages.

Khan began the fast at Raj Bhavan, his official residence in Thiruvananthapuram, urging people to say a big no to the decades-old evil practice. The Governor also attended a prayer meeting organised at the Gandhi Bhavan here later in the evening.

Zee News anchor Aditi Tyagi spoke exclusively to the Kerala Governor after he concluded his fast by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan.

While talking about the cases of dowry deaths and harassment in the state, Khan appealed to the public to speak up and start saying no to the decade-old evil practice. "Our beloved state of Kerala was recently in the news for a tragic death due to dowry. It is said that the spectre of dowry continues to raise its ugly head in our state, which has been globally acclaimed for enviable social indicators like literacy and life expectancy," he said. "It is a matter of great concern that a 22-year-old ended her life at her house on July 12. I visited her residence and appealed to all NGOs to create social awareness in this regard," the Governor added.

"Kerala is known for its literacy rate, health sector and social work. Such incidents, where a young girl ended her life as she was being tortured and harassed at her in-laws' place over dowry, is a matter of concern," Khan said.

When it comes to male and female literacy rates, the figures in Kerala stand at 96% and 92% respectively. This is far higher than the national average of 82% literacy rate among men and around 65% when it comes to women. So if dowry is an issue in a state like Kerala, does it mean education is at all relevant when it comes to beating evil practices? "You can't say like that but what is necessary is creating awareness," said Khan. "The awareness should reach a level wherein even neighbours discourage marriages and refuse to take part in ceremonies if dowry taking/giving practice is involved. Girls should, in the very first place, say no to marriages where the groom's family is asking for dowry. In fact, a letter is being sent out to all vice chancellors and I will be requesting them that before a degree is given, a student should give an undertaking that they won't be involved in any practice related to taking dowry in their lives." Khan said that education is supposed to lead to enlightenment, but if degrees are used as tools by grooms and their families to seek dowry, it is definitely a huge cause of concern. So social awareness is key.

He also urged public servants to lead the way. "Be it MPs, MLAs, or municipal corporation members, I have asked everyone that when you get marriage invites, investigate if dowry is being taken in those marriages, in any form. Refuse to be a part of such a marriage and publicly speak out against dowry and point out that that's the reason why you are not attending the wedding," said Khan.

Khan said that the one-day fast, which he observed, was called by a few senior Gandhians, adding that it was important for him to participate for such a critical cause. The governor was however hopeful that in future such marriages, whose foundation lay in giving and taking dowry, won't take place in the state. "I know these cases have disturbed people greatly and rightly so. However, women in Kerala are strong and their contribution to the society, the state's economy is unparalleled. Kerala has a significant population of working women. I won't say that these cases (of dowry harassment) are unusually high, but we are not ready to take even one such death lying down. With awareness, I am sure such marriages won't take place in future."

Around four dowry death cases came to light last month in Kerala, and one of them was that of 24-year-old SV Vismaya. Vismaya, who got married barely a year back, was found dead inside her house where she lived with her husband Kiran Kumar. Her body was found hanging inside the bathroom. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigations are on. Vismaya's father has claimed that as a part of his daughter's dowry, he had given Kiran Kumar 800 grams of gold, some property, and a Toyota Yaris car. But not happy with the car, Kiran demanded money in exchange for it. But because he was told that this wasn't possible, he allegedly fought and abused Vismaya daily. Days before her death, the girl had shared with her cousin over WhatsApp her woeful tale and confided that her husband would beat her up, say sources.

As Khan told Zee News anchor Aditi Tyagi, "No girl should have to face such atrocities. We can't let Vismaya's death go in vain."

