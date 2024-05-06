Exclusive: PM Modi Tops Chart On Social Media In Popularity Among Political Leaders, Check His LSS Score

In the ongoing quest for the Lok Sabha victory in 2024, political leaders are exhausting all their efforts and energy to woo the voters. Besides rallies and campaigns, social media has emerged as the quickest tool to communicate with the masses. In the Exclusive report, Zee News English has measured the Leader Social Score (LSS) of several political leaders who are in scuffle for majority in Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular face in the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), contesting from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. On ‘X’ PM Modi has 97.6 million followers, whereas on Instagram, he has more than 88 million followers. On Facebook, over 49 million people follow him.

Narendra Modi first held the Chief Minister’s office in Gujarat in 2001 and remained in the CM’s chair till 2014. He completed his BA in Political Science and MA in Political Science from Gujarat University and Delhi University, respectively.

Leader Social Score (LSS)

On a scale of 0-100, Narendra Modi scored 87 points in the overall Leader Social Score (LSS). His Facebook score is 87, Instagram (88), X (88) and Digital Listening (88).

Disclaimer: Leaders Social Score (LSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched on the basis of 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.