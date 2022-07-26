GUJARAT: Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited and offered prayers at Somnath temple in Gujarat. During this two days visit, he is going to meet senior leaders and party workers of AAP (Gujarat).

In his Gujarat visit, he is going to discuss the strategy of AAP for the upcoming elections in Gujarat. A local leader from AAP said Kejriwal is also going to have a meeting on ‘free electricity’ and also administer the oath to the newly appointed party office bearers

The recent visit can be seen in view of the upcoming assembly elections in late 2022. Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Gujarat in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly.

Cashing in on its Delhi model of development, the Aam Aadmi Party grabbed a 13.28% vote share in its debut performance in local body polls of Gujarat in 2021, emerging as a viable option to both the Congress and the BJP, in Gujarat.

In January 2021, Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP would be contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Legislative Assembly election. Gulab Singh Yadav, Delhi MLA is the in-charge of the party for the 2022 Gujarat election.