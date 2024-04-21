New Delhi: Actor Allu Arjun's video 'advocating for the Congress party' has surfaced on social media. In the video, Allu Arjun appears in a white bandhgala adorned with a tricolour scarf, waving to fans. While the video is genuine, the caption 'Jay Congress Vijay Congress' is false. This video comes after Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh were targeted by deepfake videos endorsing a political party ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Did Allu Arjun Endorse Congress?

Factually, this video is originally from the time when Allu Arjun participated in the India Day parade in New York in 2021, representing India's 75 years of independence. This incident adds to the list of individuals affected by fake videos and misinformation in the election season.

Allu Arjun the biggest super star of India is campaigning for congress party. pic.twitter.com/rSErtscMnM April 20, 2024

Ranveer Singh Falls Prey To Deep Fake Video

Recently, Ranveer Singh encountered a similar situation when an edited video purported him endorsing a political party, prompting his response on X platform, "Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn."

Deepfake se bacho dostonnnn — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) April 19, 2024

Actor Aamir Khan also found himself in the midst of controversy when a 27-second video surfaced.The video depicted Khan in a scene supposedly from a past episode of his show, Satyamev Jayate. This incident was followed by a complaint from Aamir's office where an FIR was lodged at the Khar police station.