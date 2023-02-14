Fact Check: Did BJP Warn Against Valentine Day Celebrations In Meghalaya?



Shillong, Feb 14 (IANS) A fresh political war erupted on Tuesday between two former allies- ruling National People`s Party (NPP) and the BJP, in Meghalaya after a piece of paper with the BJP`s letterhead claimed that the saffron camp has warned the people against celebrating Valentine`s Day.



The letterhead bearing the BJP`s name asserted that Valentine`s Day celebrations are incompatible with Indian culture, and the party endorses the Bajrang Dal`s position on this issue.

Additionally, it warned unmarried couples from going out together and stated that western culture will be eradicated in Meghalaya if the BJP is voted to power here.

Speaking to IANS, Ernest Mawrie, BJP state president in Meghalaya, said, "The paper went viral yesterday, and when we thoroughly looked into it, we found a lot of discrepancies."

According to him, the letterhead mentioned the National General Secretary of the BJP, Arun Singh, as a signatory; however, the office address was given as police bazar in Shillong.

"What`s more interesting is that, we don`t have any offices at the police bazaar here. Moreover, the e-mail address mentioned was also fake," Mawrie said.

The BJP leader informed that they have lodged an FIR at a local police station.

The FIR reads, "The name of Arun Singh has been misused and his signature has been forged in an attempt to tarnish the reputed image of the party before the eyes of the public of the State of Meghalaya, and that too at this crucial juncture when the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Elections are around the corner and the Model Code of Conduct is in play."

Mawrie alleged that the NPP might be behind such an act.

"They are very nervous as the BJP is emerging strongly in the state," he claimed.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)



