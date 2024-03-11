Fake AI-Generated Video Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath Endorsing Diabetes Drug Goes Viral, FIR Filed

New Delhi: In another incident of AI manipulation, a video featuring Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is making rounds on the social media platform Facebook. The AI-generated video showcases CM endorsing an alleged diabetes medicine. Following the video's rapid spread, Inspector Mohammed Muslim Khan, assigned to the cybercrime unit at the DGP office's cyber police station in Hazratganj, filed an FIR against the Facebook profile 'Grace Garsia' under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The 41-second video features a clip from a news channel and was uploaded on February 26 by the reported account 'Grace Garsia.' The video garnered significant attention, with 225,000 views and 120 shares on Facebook. According to IANS, the accompanying thumbnails claimed, "Bharat me Madhumeh par vijay prapt ki gai hai. Madhumeh ko alvida kahen (Diabetes has been conquered in India. Say goodbye to diabetes)."

The complainant, Inspector Mohammed Muslim Khan, stumbled upon the Facebook profile hosting the contentious video. In the FIR, he outlined the use of AI tools to alter Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's audio and voice narration, directing viewers to purchase the purported diabetes medicine through a website.

The inspector highlighted specific claims made in the video, alleging that the Chief Minister asserted the medicine's development by Indian scientists and promised divine honours for those purchasing it through the mentioned website, the agency reported.