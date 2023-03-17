topStoriesenglish2584884
'False' Cases Against West Bengal Opposition Leaders: Home Ministry Seeks Urgent Report From Mamata Banerjee Govt

MHA has sought an immediate report from the West Bengal govt on allegations of false, fabricated cases being registered against the opposition leaders in the state..

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 12:14 AM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry (MHA) has sought "immediately" a report from the West Bengal government on allegations that "false and fabricated" cases were being registered against opposition leaders and workers in the state. The move came after the Prime Minister's Office wrote a letter to the Home Ministry and forwarded a letter written by the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari in which he had alleged registration of "false and fabricated" cases against opposition leaders and party workers allegedly by the West Bengal government.

The letter was sent by Mrutyunjay Tripathy, Union Home Under-Secretary to HK Dwivedi, Chief Secretary of West Bengal on March 10.  "I am directed to forward herewith a copy of the letter received from the Prime Minister's Office along with a copy of a letter of Suvendu Adhikari, alleging registration of false and fabricated cases against opposition leaders and party workers by the West Bengal government," stated the letter sent to the West Bengal government.

"As the issue raised in the petition is concerned with the government of West Bengal, it is requested that the matter may please be looked into appropriately and the report in the matter may please be furnished to this ministry immediately," the Home Ministry letter said.

 

 

In July 2021, Adhikari had alleged that he was being subjected to "political vendetta" since he was an opposition party leader and the cases were registered against him with "false claims". He had then approached the Calcutta High Court seeking an order directing the quashing of the FIRs against him.

Adhikari had also pleaded in the writ petition transfer of the criminal cases against him to the CBI for an "impartial investigation".

