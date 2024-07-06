New Delhi: The tragic incident took place on Saturday near Sikri village after Three siblings died when their house's eaves collapsed while they were sitting under it, police said.

Police informed that the eaves, commonly called 'chhajja', were not in good condition and it collapsed after rain in the area.

They said that the owner of the house had been booked and they were trying to catch him. He had given out the house on rent even though it was in a dilapidated condition, Police said, PTI reported.

The three victim siblings identified as Akash (10), Muskaan (8) and Adil (6) were sitting under the eaves late Friday evening. There was rain late in the evening causing a concrete slab to collapse and make a loud noise, they said.

Police said people leaving in the location rushed to save the kids but there was a lot of debris. After removing the debris, they took the unconscious children to a nearby hospital where doctors declared that all three of them were dead.

Dharmendra Kumar, the children's father, filed a complaint on the matter and an FIR was registered under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 58 police station on Saturday, police said.

"An FIR has been registered against the house owner and we are trying to nab him. The bodies will be handed over to the family today after the post-mortem," said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Sector 58 Police Station, PTI reported.