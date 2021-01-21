Farmer unions denied permission to hold tractor rally on Delhi's outer ring road

New Delhi: On the issue of the tractor march on Republic Day, January 26, the meeting between farmer union leaders and Delhi Police officials on Thursday (January 21) remained inconclusive. The police has termed the outer ring road as "very sensitive" but the farmers are determined to hold their rally at the proposed site only.

According to reports, another meeting is expected to be held on Friday to find a way. The meeting was held at the Singhu border to discuss the route and arrangements for the tractor rally.

In the meeting, the Delhi Police suggested that the farmers take out tractor parades on the KMP (Kundli-Manesar-Palwal) and KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal) highway outside Delhi. However, the farmers rejected this proposal.

Earlier, the Supreme Court declined to entertain the Centre`s plea against the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day. The top court said it is the matter for the police to decide. The top court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI), SA Bobde, had said the police have the authority to deal with the issues pertaining to the proposed tractor rally.

Live TV

"To ensure the smooth conduction of the Republic Day parade is the job of the Delhi Police and we are committed to its consummation. We can`t talk of any specific measures still," Manish Agrawal, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police (Traffic) told ANI.

Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union told ANI that the Centre has said that the proposed tractor rally on Republic Day can not be conducted on Delhi`s outer ring road due to security reasons. His remarks came after attending a meeting between farmers and Delhi Police over the tractor rally against the three agriculture laws.

"The Central government has said that tractor parade on Republic Day can not be conducted on Delhi`s outer ring road, due to security reasons. We are clear that we will conduct a tractor parade there only. After tomorrow`s meeting with Centre, we will hold another meeting with police" Darshan Pal added.

On Wednesday, farmer leaders discussed the route and arrangements at a meeting with top police brass at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi for their rally against the agriculture laws.

Notably, farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.