Gujaarat

Farmer wakes up to find crocodile sleeping under his bed in Gujarat

Farmer wakes up to find crocodile sleeping under his bed in Gujarat

The incidents of wild and dangerous animals entering the residential areas of Gujarat have increased a lot in the recent past and a similar incident happened in Vidyanagar area of Central Gujarat on Monday.

Babubhai Parmar, 30, and his family members were sleeping peacefully in their home when a crocodile entered their home and slept under their bed. 

The crocodile had sneaked into the house of farmer Babubhai Parmar, located around 200 meters away from Malataj lake in Sojitra taluka of Anand district. 

At around 1.30 am on Monday morning, Parmar was suddenly woken up by barks of dogs outside his home. Parmar immediately looked beneath his cot and he was shocked to see that a mammoth crocodile was resting beneath it.

Shivering with fear, Parmar, however, controlled his nerves and informed the forest department about the presence of a crocodile in his house.  A team of forest department officials arrived at Parmar's house and rescued the crocodile safely.

Gujarat crocodile
