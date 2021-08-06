Farmers hold protest in Haryana's Rohtak, push barricades with tractors

Rohtak: A group of farmers held a protest when ruling JJP's student wing Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) was holding a foundation day function here on Thursday (August 6). Police had a tough time to bring the situation under control as farmers riding tractors pushed barricades set up near the venue of the programme.

When farmers -- protesting against the agri laws -- came to know of the INSO function, they held a protest and many including women carried black flags in their hands.

The protesters even pushed police barricades with their tractors and police had a tough time bringing the situation under control. Police, which was deployed in strength in the apprehension of a protest by the farmers against the INSO function, prevented the agitators from entering a university where the event was held.

After the function, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Ajay Singh Chautala, while interacting with the media inside the varsity, said dialogue is the only way to resolve issues. His comments were regarding the ongoing farmers' stir against the agriculture laws.

Amid the standoff between the Centre and the farmers over farm laws, he reiterated that Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's ?resignation was lying in his pocket and he can give it immediately if it serves any purpose?.

"I have been saying that issues can be resolved only through dialogue. If farm laws do not suit farmers, they can ask for amendments," he said.

Ajay Singh Chautala also made a reference to INLD's lone legislator and his younger brother Abhay Singh Chautala earlier resigning as MLA over the farm laws issue.

"No purpose is served with resignations. Abhay Chautala resigned, did it solve the problem. I have said a lasting solution (for farmers' stir issue) can be found only through dialogue," he said.

On the occasion, Pradeep Deswal took over as new chief of INSO. Earlier, Ajay Chautala's son Digvijay Chautala headed the party's student wing. Digvijay is now JJP general secretary.

Thousands of farmers have been agitating at the Delhi borders against the three farm laws that they claim will do away with the Minimum Support Price system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government, which has been projecting the laws at major agricultural reforms, have failed to break the deadlock between the two parties.

