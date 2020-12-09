Farmers' protests: 'Roti' machine helps in making over 2000 chapatis in an hour; Watch video

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing farmers' protests against the new agriculture laws, a huge roti-making machine has been installed to help over thousands of farmers who have camped at the Delhi borders.
This machine which is usually seen at the Gurudwaras ensures a faster and easier way to make rotis and reportedly prepares over 1,500-2,000 rotis in an hour.
