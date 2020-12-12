हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Farmers protest

Farmers to block major highways, toll plazas today; Delhi borders closed, security deployed

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

Farmers to block major highways, toll plazas today; Delhi borders closed, security deployed
Play

New Delhi: In a bid to further intensify their ongoing protests against the Centre’s farm laws, the agitating farmers have threatened to block major highways and toll plazas on Saturday.

The farmer leaders said on Friday that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highways and intensify their stir if their demands are not met by the Centre. While talking to the media, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Rajewal said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12."

The farmers` union chief also announced that they will "stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders." He said they will not stop trains. The farmer leader also claimed that the number of farmers coming here is increasing.  

With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new Agri laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

 

 

Those travelling to neighbouring Haryana can take routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said. On Thursday, farmer unions threatened to block railway tracks across the country and all highways leading to Delhi if their demands are not met.

The announcement came a day after farmers' leaders rejected the government's offer to amend the new agri laws and give a "written assurance" on continuing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) [BKU(B)] has approached the Supreme Court against the three farm laws passed by the Central government, claiming the laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed".

The farmers` group has challenged the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmer`s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same. 

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of MSP and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Farmers protestfarm lawsfarmers unionDelhi-AgraDelhi-Jaipur highwaysBKUNarendra Tomar
Next
Story

Relations with Moscow on its 'own merit', says India after Russian FM remarks west undermining ties
  • 97,96,769Confirmed
  • 1,42,186Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Zee Top 10: Watch top 10 news stories of the day