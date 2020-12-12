Farmers to block major highways, toll plazas today; Delhi borders closed, security deployed

New Delhi: In a bid to further intensify their ongoing protests against the Centre’s farm laws, the agitating farmers have threatened to block major highways and toll plazas on Saturday.

The farmer leaders said on Friday that they will block the Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Agra highways and intensify their stir if their demands are not met by the Centre. While talking to the media, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Rajewal said, "We will block Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12."

The farmers` union chief also announced that they will "stage a sit-in protest in front of District Collector offices, houses of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders." He said they will not stop trains. The farmer leader also claimed that the number of farmers coming here is increasing.

With thousands of farmers protesting against the Centre's new Agri laws staying put at Delhi borders, several routes in the national capital remained off bounds for commuters on Friday.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to inform people about road closures and advised them to take alternative routes to avoid inconvenience. Farmers from different states have been camping at Delhi's Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla (Delhi-Noida) border points for nearly two weeks now to demand a repeal of the farm laws enacted in September.

In a series of tweets, the Delhi Traffic Police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are closed for traffic movement, while Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers and pedestrians.

Traffic update: Tikri, Dhansa Borders are closed for any Traffic Movement. Jhatikara Borders is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movemen — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 11, 2020

Those travelling to neighbouring Haryana can take routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, the police said. On Thursday, farmer unions threatened to block railway tracks across the country and all highways leading to Delhi if their demands are not met.

The announcement came a day after farmers' leaders rejected the government's offer to amend the new agri laws and give a "written assurance" on continuing the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system.

Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) [BKU(B)] has approached the Supreme Court against the three farm laws passed by the Central government, claiming the laws will make farmers "vulnerable to corporate greed".

The farmers` group has challenged the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, Farmer`s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that the Central government has sent their proposal to the farmers union, adding that they have discussed it but have not responded to the same.

Farmers worry these laws will eliminate the safety net of MSP and do away with mandis that ensure earning. But the government says the MSP system will continue and the new laws will give farmers more options to sell their crop.

Live TV