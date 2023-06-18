Fathers Day 2023: IAS Sonal Goel's Emotional Letter To Father Wins Hearts

Sonal Goel, a senior IAS officer, poured her heart out in an emotional open letter to her father on the occasion of Father's Day. The heartfelt letter, posted on her Instagram account, resonated with thousands of readers and underscored the indelible impact a father's love, support, and belief can have on the life of a daughter. In her letter, IAS Sonal Goel expressed her profound gratitude to her father, acknowledging him as her ultimate source of inspiration and strength. One of the key lines from her letter reads, "You stood as my beacon of hope and encouragement, defying the norms and embracing the notion that your daughter could achieve greatness."

With heartfelt words, Sonal Goel thanked her father for his unwavering support and for never letting apprehensions or societal expectations hinder her dreams. She credited her father's wisdom and foresight for shaping her approach to life, teaching her resilience, adaptability, and the belief that she could overcome any obstacle in her path. Sonal Goel also acknowledged her father's role during her rigorous preparation for the civil services examination. His morning tea and silent presence provided her with the strength and reassurance she needed to face long nights of studying. Though she may not have expressed it at the time, she knew her father was there, supporting her every step of the way.

Sonal shared a touching memory when her first child was born, and she was stationed far away from her family. Despite her mother's absence, her father made sure she had someone by her side, exemplifying his unconditional love and support. Reflecting on the person she has become, Sonal acknowledged that her father's values have been her guiding light. His selflessness, compassion, and relentless pursuit of excellence have shaped her character. Through his actions, he taught her the importance of empathy, kindness, and making a positive impact on the lives of others. Sonal Goel's letter takes on an even deeper significance as she reveals her father's battle with cancer, which was discovered last year. Despite his deteriorating health, he continues to inspire his family with unwavering faith and unyielding optimism. She expressed her heartfelt prayer for his strength and recovery, mirroring the resilience he instilled in her.

The emotional letter has touched the hearts of many readers who admire Sonal Goel's strength and determination, and also see their own fathers reflected in the unwavering support and love she describes. Thousands of people have taken to social media to share their own stories and extend their wishes to Sonal Goel's father for good health and recovery. For those who might not know who is Sonal Goel, IAS? Sonal Goel is a senior IAS officer of 2008 batch. IAS Sonal Goel has been recognised as one of‘Top 25 Women transforming India’ by NITI Aayogin 2016. Sonal Goel IAS is very popular of social media where she keeps guiding and encouraging Civil Services aspirants.