FCI Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for Assistant General Manager, Medical Officer posts announced, salary up to Rs 1,80,000

New Delhi: Food Corporation of India has invited applications for 89 vacancies for the post of Assistant General Manager (AGM) and Medical Officer (MO) posts. Out of the total, 87 openings are for AGM in four different categories, while two vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website of FCI on fci.gov.in once the application link is enabled. The online application window will open at 10 am on Monday (March 1). The last date to apply is March 31 (4 pm).

According to the FCI notification, the call letters will be made available on the portal 10 days before the date of exams. The exams will be tentatively conducted in May or June.

The application fee for the test is Rs 1000 for general candidates. SC/ST/PWD and Women candidates are exempted.

FCI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Assistant General Manager (General Administration) - 30 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Technical) - 27 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Accounts) - 22 Posts

Assistant General Manager (Law) - 8 Posts

Medical Officer - 2 Posts

FCI Recruitment 2021: Salary

Assistant General Manager - Rs 60,000 -1,80,000

Medical Officer - Rs 50,000 - 1,60,000

Here is the Direct Link to the official notification.