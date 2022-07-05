NewsWorld
RISHI SUNAK

FINAL BLOW to Boris Johnson! Rishi Sunak quits as Finance Minister, Sajid Javid too quits as Health Secretary

The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake by not realising that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:05 PM IST
  • Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid announce resignations
  • Both ministers cite Boris Johnson's leadership
  • Decision announced after Johnson apologised appointing sexual misconduct accused Chris Pincher

Trending Photos

Britain`s finance and health ministers resigned on Tuesday, in what looked to be a final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had tried to apologise for the latest scandal involving a sexual misconduct complaint over one of his ministers. Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced his resignation in a statement, saying he could "no longer continue in good conscience."

Moments later, finance minister Rishi Sunak also announced he was quitting.

"In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everyone who`s been badly affected by it," Johnson told broadcasters.

 

