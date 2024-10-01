Final Phase Of J&K Assembly Elections: From Seats To Candidates, 10 Key Points To Know

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: The remaining 40 constituencies out of the total 90 are going to the polls today in the final and the third phase of the assembly polls of Jammu and Kashmir. Long queues were seen outside polling booths with senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad turning up early to cast votes. The voting is taking place with heavy security arrangements in place to avoid any untoward incident. The voting is taking place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm. Here are some key points to know:

* Ample security arrangements have been put in place, especially in the areas close to the Line of Control, for the polls. Areas like Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kathua and Udhampur close to the Line of Control and International Border will also see Polling amid tight security.

* Around 39.18 lakh electors are eligible to vote across 40 Assembly Constituencies while 415 candidates are in the poll fray.

* The Election Commission of India has established 5,060 polling stations with 240 special polling stations across 7 districts.

* Of the 40 poll-bound seats in the third phase, 16 are in Kashmir Division while 26 Assembly Constituencies are in the Jammu Division.

* In total, more than 20,000 Polling staff will be deployed on duty for the 3rd phase of the election.

* Notably, more than 15 lakh voters in North Kashmir will decide the fate of 202 candidates. 29 polling stations are established near the LOC/ IB for residents residing there.

* Among 39,18,220 lakh voters eligible to exercise their franchise, there are 20,09,033 male voters, 19,09,130 female voters and 57 third-gender voters.

* As many as 1.94 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 35,860 Person with Disabilities (PwDs) and 32,953 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

* DIG North Kashmir Maqsool-ul-Zaman said that Security forces are actively conducting area domination operations to ensure the safety of both polling staff and voters across Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora.

* The Important candidates in the fray in the last phase of assembly elections important candidates are Sajad Gani Lone of People's Conference, Muzaffar Hussain Baig as Independent, Raman Bhalla from Congress and Tara Chand from Congress.