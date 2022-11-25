topStoriesenglish
Final voters list of J&K published, highest-ever 7.72 lakh new voters added

A net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral roll, i.e 10.19% net increase of the registered electors has been recorded in the final voters list of Jammu and Kashmir. The release of the electoral roll paves the way for holding of Assembly polls in the UT.

Jammu: The final electoral roll of Jammu and Kashmir was published on Friday with the highest-ever addition of more than 7.72 lakh voters, officials said. The final electoral roll has a total of 83,59,771 electors -- 42,91,687 males, 40,67,900 females and 184 third gender -- Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Anil Salgotra said. The release of the electoral roll paves the way for holding of Assembly polls in the Union Territory, the first since Article 370 provisions were abrogated and Jammu and Kashmir were bifurcated into Union territories in 2019. "There has been a net increase of 7,72,872 electors in the final electoral roll, i.E. A 10.19 per cent net increase of the registered electors over the draft roll," he said.

The highest number of additions during a special summary revision was less than 2 lakh earlier. The elector-population ratio has increased from 0.52 to 0.58 during this special summary revision (SSR), he said.

Also Read: Major tragedy averted! IED planted in minibus in J&K's Ramban recovered

This was for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that more than 11 lakh applications for inclusion in the electoral roll were received in a single SSR period, Salgotra said.

